Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price at $7.00

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

BLUE opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $53,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

