Analysts Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target at $13.30

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Clarivate by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Trading Down 0.8 %

Clarivate stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Clarivate has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

