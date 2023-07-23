Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $176.00

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 955.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 141,380 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 132,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 120,258 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $157.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

