Analyzing Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -55.77% 0.49% 0.15% Sharps Technology N/A -46.13% -36.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and Sharps Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $512.12 million 0.53 -$158.70 million ($4.63) -0.76 Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$4.64 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sharps Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus.

Bioventus has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bioventus and Sharps Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 1 2 1 0 2.00 Sharps Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bioventus currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.38%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

About Bioventus



Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Sharps Technology



Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

