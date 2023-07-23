Analyzing Broad Street Realty (BRST) and Its Rivals

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Broad Street Realty to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Broad Street Realty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty Competitors 247 1899 3718 40 2.60

As a group, “Real Estate Services” companies have a potential upside of 150.65%. Given Broad Street Realty’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broad Street Realty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.33% -33.01% -4.06% Broad Street Realty Competitors 10.06% -4.38% 0.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million -$13.75 million -1.27 Broad Street Realty Competitors $1.43 billion -$100.95 million 197.53

Broad Street Realty’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Broad Street Realty rivals beat Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

