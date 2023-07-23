Analyzing Evolva (ELVAF) and Its Peers

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Free Report) is one of 500 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Evolva to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evolva and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Evolva alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolva Competitors 775 2261 7522 93 2.65

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 94.14%. Given Evolva’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolva has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

22.0% of Evolva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evolva and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A -59.50 Evolva Competitors $111.94 million -$35.69 million -87.67

Evolva’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evolva. Evolva is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Evolva and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Evolva Competitors -7,705.27% -382.02% -33.12%

About Evolva

(Get Free Report)

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.