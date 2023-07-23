Analyzing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) and Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Visium Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.50 billion 7.68 -$1.03 billion ($1.30) -9.82 Visium Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Visium Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -76.47% -16.40% -4.58% Visium Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Visium Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Robinhood Markets and Visium Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 3 5 3 0 2.00 Visium Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus target price of $12.09, suggesting a potential downside of 5.24%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Visium Technologies.

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats Visium Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors. It also offers In-App Education, a resource that covers investing fundamentals, including why people invest, a stock market overview, and tips on how to define investing goals, as well as allows customers to understand the basics of investing before their first trade; and Crypto Learn and Earn, an educational module available to various crypto customers through Robinhood Learn to teach customers the basics related to cryptocurrency. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Visium Technologies

Visium Technologies, Inc., a cybersecurity/digital risk management company, provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. The company focuses on network security, threat visualization, Internet of Things, mobile security, cloud, pinpoint threat identification, and big-data analytics. It is also involved in logistics software business. The company was formerly known as NuState Energy Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Visium Technologies, Inc. in March 2018. Visium Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

