Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Angi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Angi by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 47.7% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Price Performance

ANGI stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

