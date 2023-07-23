Anson Funds Management LP Buys 270,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,574,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

