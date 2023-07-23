Anson Funds Management LP Buys Shares of 337,289 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 337,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000. First Horizon makes up about 1.0% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,076,000 after purchasing an additional 548,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,154 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $209,132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,114,000 after purchasing an additional 430,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.63. 8,155,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.