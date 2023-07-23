Anson Funds Management LP Has $1.87 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.5 %

WFC traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,215,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,899,614. The company has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.