Anson Funds Management LP Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,498,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,483,000 after purchasing an additional 579,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,879,000 after purchasing an additional 224,447 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.