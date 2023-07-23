Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,196,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in View during the third quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in View during the first quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of View in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of View by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
View Price Performance
Shares of VIEW stock remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. 441,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $34.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.32. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Rao Mulpuri bought 185,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,261.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 307,775 shares of company stock worth $65,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
About View
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than View
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.