Anson Funds Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,766,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,111,000. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,868,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

National Instruments stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 623,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,912. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Sunday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.