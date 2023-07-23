Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

