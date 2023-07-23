Ark (ARK) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $49.86 million and $41.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002215 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002920 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,448,462 coins and its circulating supply is 174,449,234 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

