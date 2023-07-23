Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 238 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.93.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL opened at $403.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

