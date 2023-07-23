Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,697 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Haleon were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLN. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.