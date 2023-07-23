Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KIE stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $548.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.