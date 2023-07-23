Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.32 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

