Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

