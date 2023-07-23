Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

