Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $245.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.30 and a 52 week high of $252.40.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

