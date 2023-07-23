Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,475,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,656,000 after buying an additional 52,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

