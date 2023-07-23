Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 880 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.57% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 59.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $335,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.