AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.34 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

