Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.0 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -805.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -5,933.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.