Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 495.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $209.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

