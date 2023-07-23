Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALV opened at $102.78 on Friday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 421.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 173.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 101,695 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Autoliv by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

