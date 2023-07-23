Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12), reports. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 million.

Avidbank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVBH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. 4,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

