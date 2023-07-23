Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 398.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.