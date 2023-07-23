Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Cap of $763.37 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $763.37 million and approximately $48.86 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.38 or 0.00021336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,920.26 or 1.00035219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002232 BTC.

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,620,744 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,620,744.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.41150322 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $44,524,298.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

