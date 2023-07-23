Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 314,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,948,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. 352,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,740. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

