Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.57. 396,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,934. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $97.60 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.46.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

