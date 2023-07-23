Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,471 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.46. 7,344,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,203. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $98.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

