Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 190,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326,272 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 249,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 44.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.