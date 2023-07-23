Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ball by 12.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

