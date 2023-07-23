Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank OZK Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of OZK opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.