Barclays Cuts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $55.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.40.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.26. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

