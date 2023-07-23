Barclays Raises Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $47.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.11.

TDC opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,629,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $49,344,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

