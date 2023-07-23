Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Price Performance

B stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Barnes Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after buying an additional 275,574 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.