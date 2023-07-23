BCGM Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOC traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

