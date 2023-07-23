BCGM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $610,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UL traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.38. 1,532,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,187. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
