BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,716. The firm has a market cap of $438.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.38 and a 200-day moving average of $386.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

