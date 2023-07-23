Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.51. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 65,239 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$32.84 million during the quarter. Bear Creek Mining had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.071599 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.