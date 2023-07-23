Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $264.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

