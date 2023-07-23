Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP remained flat at $216.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,040,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

