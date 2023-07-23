Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,620,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543,174. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

