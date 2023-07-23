Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,942,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,295,000 after purchasing an additional 119,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. 1,131,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,721. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

