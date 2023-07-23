Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,403. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

